Teens create petition to change dress code in Lauderdale County Schools

A group of teens in the Lauderdale County school system have started a petition to change school dress codes.

The young ladies said they want a dress code, but they want the one the district currently has to be modified and for girls and boys to be held to the same standards.

14-year-old Natalie Chidoni and her friends want to see what they call outdated dress codes changed. The ladies go to Wilson High School. So far their petition has 2,700 signatures. Chidoni said any holes in pants above one's knee is a violation, skirts and dresses have to be no less than 2 inches above your knee cap. And you can't show shoulders. If you wear leggings to school you must wear a shirt that's big enough to cover your bottom- chidoni said these codes target girls more than boys.

"I've seen multiple girls over the years get dress coded but I haven't seen any boys get dress coded whatsoever and I just thought with the help of my friends it's time to try and at least make a change," said Chidoni.

Chidoni said she wore leggings to school one day with a large enough t-shirt but as she walked to turn in an assignment her shirt rode up and the teacher embarrassed her in front of the whole class over this.

The young ladies want input from other students and parents to make proper, educated amendments to the dress code and present their plan for change to the board of education.