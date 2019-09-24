Teenagers raise money and petition to save Athens-Limestone Public Library

A group of teenagers is taking matters into their own hands after finding out funding was cut at their local library.

After finding out the county commission cut some of the funding to the Athens-Limestone Public Library for the upcoming year, the teenagers started a petition and a fundraiser to show the commission how much the library means to their community.

"I'm pretty sure all of us screamed at first," Lydia Lux, one of the teenagers, said.

Lux and her two friends said they were filled with anger when they heard funding was cut by $30,000 to the place that's like a second home to them. The three friends said they met at the library and know just about everyone who works there.

Once they found out the budget cuts could affect the staff and programs, they didn't hesitate to turn that anger into something to help the place they love.

"We as the upcoming generation are going to be here. We're going to be making those decisions and we're also gonna be affected by the decisions that are being made right now," Rhiannon Knight, one of the teenagers, said.

The County Commission Chairman Collin Daly says the decision to cut the library's funding was made because they felt in the past, the library did not use the funds wisely. He says the commission still fully supports the library.

The girls said their petition has received more than 300 signatures and they have raised about $160 so far. They said they've considered going to a county commission meeting to tell the commissioners how they feel.

"I just want people to listen. I want people to understand how much the library means to its community and to us kids," Lux said.

The girls said they are finalizing a logo design and will be making t-shirts and flyers to give out to the community. The next commission meeting is on October 7th.

"What I really hope sort of arises from us doing this is that the county commissioners sort of realize that what they are doing has a deep effect on their community and that we aren't just going to stand there and let it happen," Zoe Dixon, one of the teenagers, said.