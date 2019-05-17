Teenager on bike hit near Seminole Drive and Binford Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a teenager on a bicycle was hit near the intersection of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive a little after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the teenager was hit while crossing the street in front of a vehicle. No charges will be filed against the driver.
According to police, the teenager was not wearing a helmet at the time and received a very minor injury.
