Teenager killed, 3 hurt in two-vehicle crash near New Hope

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 3:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A 16-year-old from Florida was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Madison County.

The teenager was a passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord and fatally injured when it collided with a 2018 Ford F-150, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Ford was travelling on the wrong side of the road, according to troopers. The driver, Bryon Craig Mayo, 61, of Southside, was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Honda’s driver and another teen passenger were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, about two miles south of New Hope.

