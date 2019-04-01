Teenager facing adult charge after 3 shot in Athens

A 16-year-old Athens male is facing an adult charge after law enforcement officials say he shot three juveniles following a fight.

Ky’Raun Yarbrough is charged with first-degree assault and being held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Deputies and investigators responded to the call of a shooting in the 15000 block of Brownsferry Road about 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said they found two gunshot victims and were told the Yarbrough had left in a vehicle after he shot the victims. A third victim had already been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Young said the investigation determined Yarbrough had been bullying several other juveniles earlier. One of the juveniles stood up to him, and the two got into a physical altercation. Yarbrough then left and got a handgun, and he drove to the residence on Brownsferry Road where the victims and other juveniles were gathered outside.

Yarbrough exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the juvenile male from the previous altercation twice (once in the stomach and once in the leg), Young said. Rounds also struck a second juvenile male in the leg and grazed the shirt of a juvenile female.

The victim who was struck twice had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital in a personal vehicle when deputies arrived. He was then transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance for surgery. He is expected to recover, Young said.

The other two victims did not seek medical treatment, said Young. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.