Teenager drives to hospital after his car was shot multiple times

Huntsville Police said a teenager showed up to Huntsville Hospital after his car was shot multiple times.

Officers said 19-year-old was treated for minor injuries once he arrived. He had "glass wounds or graze wounds to his back and neck," according to a statement from police.

The teenager told police that was driving around with other people in the car when the shooting occurred. He gave investigators "differnet locations and statements during the investigation."

Investigators were eventually able to determine the shooting happened on Sebring Street.

The victim said he was not interested in pursuing charges.