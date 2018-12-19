Teenager dies in Madison County wreck

Alabama State Troopers investigated a crash at the corner of Maysville Road and Deposit Road in Madison County on Tuesday. The Madison County Coroner said Jordan Ann Collier, 18, from New Market died in the crash that happened around 5 p.m.

Another driver invovled in the accident initally ran from the scene, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, but he was found by state troopers. The investigation of the accident will determine whether or not he will be arrested and charged.

Constance Morris lives near the corner of Maysville Road and Deposit Road. She told WAAY 31 it can be very dangerous and that she doesn't dare look down at anything in her car when she's at the corner, "If just for a second and you look up, and you get ready to pull out, a car can be right one you," said Morris.

That is because of how fast cars drive, in her estimation, "They run up 50, 60, and more," said Morris.

The speed limit along that stretch of Maysville Road is 45mph. According to Morris, the road has gotten much busier in the last few years, "People never used to use this road, but in the last four or five years it has become a thoroughway," said Morris.

She wants people to know what this road is like, so they will drive safely and avoid a deadly accident, "It's just scary. You just never know what's going to happen on this road," said Morris.

The Alabama State Troopers shut down Maysville Road for roughly three hours while they completed their inital investigation into what happened. They have not released the name of the other drivers invovled.