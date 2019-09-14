The Huntsville Police Department has charged a 19-year-old man in a Sept. 1 murder.
Aushad Malik Shaw was arrested and booked in the Madison County Jail for the murder of Latryl Williams, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
The shooting took place at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.
Related Content
- Teenager charged in Huntsville Labor Day weekend murder
- Two charged with murder of Toney teenager
- Teenager charged as adult with attempted murder
- Gas prices increased this Labor Day weekend
- A spectacular start to Labor Day Weekend
- Great weather heading into Labor Day Weekend
- Family remembers Huntsville teenager who was murdered last year
- Small Chance For Rain For Labor Day Weekend
- Law enforcement add extra patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
- Alabama gas tax law goes into effect Labor Day weekend
Scroll for more content...