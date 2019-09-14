Clear

Teenager charged in Huntsville Labor Day weekend murder

The shooting took place at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.

Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a 19-year-old man in a Sept. 1 murder.

Aushad Malik Shaw was arrested and booked in the Madison County Jail for the murder of Latryl Williams, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

