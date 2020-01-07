Teenage suspects charged as adults in Decatur robbery

Two teenagers face adult charges after Decatur police responded to a robbery call this week.
Officers were called to Delano Park on Monday about a robbery, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.
The investigation led them to Darian Ancrum, 16, and Kenyon Orr, 17, Long said.
Both were charged with first-degree robbery. Long said both were charged as adults, pursuant to Alabama law.
