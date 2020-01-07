Clear

Teenage suspects charged as adults in Decatur robbery

Darian Ancrum, Kenyon Orr

Two teenagers face adult charges after Decatur police responded to a robbery call.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 10:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two teenagers face adult charges after Decatur police responded to a robbery call this week.

Officers were called to Delano Park on Monday about a robbery, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

The investigation led them to Darian Ancrum, 16, and Kenyon Orr, 17, Long said.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery. Long said both were charged as adults, pursuant to Alabama law.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events