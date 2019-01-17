Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating shooting at IHOP in Huntsville; 2 dead Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Teen vaping addiction is considered an epidemic

Health experts meeting to find treatment for teen's who have nicotine addiction.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 5:41 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation's top health authorities agree that teen vaping is an epidemic that now affects some 3.6 million underage users of e-cigarettes. But no one seems to know the best way to help teenagers who may be addicted to nicotine.

Government officials recently rolled out a series of proposals aimed at keeping the products away from youngsters, including tightening sales in stores and online. But there's been little discussion of how to treat nicotine addiction in children as young as 11 years old. The anti-smoking therapies on the market - such as nicotine patches and gums - are not approved for children.

Experts will meet this Friday at the Food and Drug Administration to discuss the potential role for pharmaceutical therapies and non-prescription medications.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events