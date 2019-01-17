Teen vaping addiction is considered an epidemic

WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation's top health authorities agree that teen vaping is an epidemic that now affects some 3.6 million underage users of e-cigarettes. But no one seems to know the best way to help teenagers who may be addicted to nicotine.
Government officials recently rolled out a series of proposals aimed at keeping the products away from youngsters, including tightening sales in stores and online. But there's been little discussion of how to treat nicotine addiction in children as young as 11 years old. The anti-smoking therapies on the market - such as nicotine patches and gums - are not approved for children.
Experts will meet this Friday at the Food and Drug Administration to discuss the potential role for pharmaceutical therapies and non-prescription medications.
