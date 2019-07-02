Teen spends birthday in hospital after Lawrence County wreck

A Lawrence County teen is spending his birthday in the hospital after a crash that left him critically injured.

“Just to see the vehicle, you wouldn’t believe they would be here at all," Kinley Hogan said.

Hogan said her nephew, Kagen Sutton, and his best friend were heading home from a camping trip last Thursday morning when they were involved in a terrible accident.

She said Kagen suffered some severe head injuries and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

“Since Thursday, I have prayed all day every day. We have so much faith," Hogan said. "You have to believe in a miracle for it to happen. You have to know that everything is going to be okay and that God is going to be here.”

Tuesday was Kagen's birthday and, sure enough, a miracle happened. Kinley told WAAY 31 Kagen was taken off of a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile off of my face if you wanted to," she said.

Kagen recently graduated from Hatton High School where he was a cross country all-star.

“I’m 25 years old and I’ve never accomplished anything like this 18-year-old has."

Kinley says her nephew is running his most difficult race right now, but she believes he’ll win it.

“He will make it to the finish line," she said. "He will make this to the finish line and he will be here. It may not be a year from now that he’ll be running, but, I promise you, he will be running.”

And, until then, Kinley says Kagen's family will be racing as well.

“When they call us from upstairs and tell us he’s awake, we are running," she said.

Kagen is the oldest of thirteen children.

WAAY 31 reached out to state troopers to see what caused the wreck last Thursday morning, but we’re still waiting to hear back.