Teen says Lauderdale Co. rape suspect gave her whiskey, Plan B

According to One Place of the Shoals investigators, Stephen McGee was arrested late Monday afternoon and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

McGee has since bonded out. Investigators say this was a grand jury indictment, and he's charged with first-degree rape.

Investigators say the victim came forward to One Place of the Shoals investigators in October of 2018. According to investigators, the victim said, in the summer of 2017, McGee gave her shots of whiskey when she was 15 years old.

Officials say McGee knew the victim through friends, and they were at his house when the incident occurred. Investigators say the victim told them she remembered McGee doing things to her on and off, but she was hazy. McGee went to the victim's house the next day, gave the girl the Plan B pill and told her to take it, investigators say.

One Place of the Shoals investigators say the victim told them she didn't come forward for awhile, because she was scared.