Teen recovering after fatal crash in Limestone Co.

A Limestone County teenager will spend Christmas at home after being in the hospital for more than a month.

Montana Worley was critically injured in the October crash that killed her boyfriend, Isaac Batrum.

It's been a long physical and emotional road to recovery, and she shared her story with WAAY 31.

“I don’t remember anything from it," Montana Worley said. "The last thing I remember was us going down into the ditch and then me waking up.”

Worley is talking about the October crash on East Limestone Road. Her boyfriend, Isaac Batrum, crashed into a concrete culvert and died. The impact left Montana with multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a damaged liver and spleen.

“I was doing everything on my own for fifteen years, and then, all of a sudden, it was like, ‘No, can’t do anything.’”

Montana said she was depressed for a while. She wasn’t expected to be able to walk for four to six months; but it hasn’t even been two months and Montana is already getting around and joking around.

“I have to walk with a walker, so I’m a little old lady," she said.

Montana says it hasn’t been easy losing Isaac.

“Whenever I was with him, that was definitely the best part of my life," she said. "He made me the happiest person.”

Montana has been out of the hospital for a few weeks. Now, her days are filled with therapy visits and rehab. Her therapists call her recovery a miracle.

Montana is hopeful that, with all of the support from her family, Isaac's family, and the community, life will one day go back to normal.

“God gives His toughest battles to His strongest soldiers, and that’s just what I go by," she said.

This isn’t the first battle Montana has had to fight. She was diagnosed with Leukemia in January of 2015 and completed treatment in September of 2017.

If you would like to donate money to help out with Montana's medical expenses and getting her a new car, click here or here.