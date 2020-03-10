Clear

Teen killed, another critically injured in Franklin County wreck

A Russellville teen was killed and another teen was critically injured in a wreck on County Road 84 in Franklin County.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 7:31 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 7:36 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

A Russellville teen was killed and another teen was critically injured in a wreck on County Road 84 in Franklin County, according to Alabama State Troopers. 

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. Troopers said Megan Gooch, 17, was killed when the Lexus she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Troopers said the passenger in the car was Gooch's 17-year-old cousin, Brianna Agee from Tuscumbia. She was flown to the hospital in critical condition. 

Troopers are investigating the wreck. 

