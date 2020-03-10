Teen killed, another critically injured in Franklin County wreck

A Russellville teen was killed and another teen was critically injured in a wreck on County Road 84 in Franklin County, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. Troopers said Megan Gooch, 17, was killed when the Lexus she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Troopers said the passenger in the car was Gooch's 17-year-old cousin, Brianna Agee from Tuscumbia. She was flown to the hospital in critical condition.
Troopers are investigating the wreck.
