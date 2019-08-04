Teen killed in Limestone Co. wreck, troopers say

A teenaged girl from Athens was killed after the car she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The accident happened at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Parker Road.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA State Troopers are still investigating the crash.
We will update this article as we learn more.
