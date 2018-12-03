Clear

Teen injured in Decatur shooting, suspect sought

The victim is expected to recover.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police responded Saturday around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Betty Street and Corrine Avenue SW. Officers found an 18-year-old victim, Robert Shepherd, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shepherd was transported to a hospital and detectives were put on the case. He is expected to recover.

Decatur Police are asking that anyone with information contact the department at 256-341-4660 or Detective Young at 256-341-4638.

