One teen has died following a crash in Huntsville, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster.

The crash happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon on Sandia Blvd near Winchester Rd.

It was a single-vehicle crash, Webster says, where a car hit a utility pole.

The teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he passed away shortly after arriving.

The 24-year-old driver has non-life-threatening injuries, Webster says.