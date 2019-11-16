Teen dies after crashing stolen car amid law enforcement pursuit

A teenagers is dead after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the car the he was driving went off the road.

State Troopers said that the teen from Sheffield was driving a stolen 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander. He was being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies at the time of the wreck.

He was heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 72 when we swerved off the road and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. It happened about 2.5 miles west of Rogersville.

Troopers said he was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.