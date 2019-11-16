Clear

Teen dies after crashing stolen car amid law enforcement pursuit

The teenager from Sheffield was reportedly driving a stolen 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander at the time of the wreck.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A teenagers is dead after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the car the he was driving went off the road.

State Troopers said that the teen from Sheffield was driving a stolen 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander. He was being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies at the time of the wreck.

He was heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 72 when we swerved off the road and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. It happened about 2.5 miles west of Rogersville.

Troopers said he was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events