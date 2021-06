The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with capital murder in the death of Jaylen King.

Police said the 18-year-old suspect was arrested Friday. The department said it is not releasing his identity due to his age.

King, 23, was found in a vehicle in the 4,500 block of Bob Wallace Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound on May 7. He was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

Police investigators believe the murder was drug-related, according to a news release.