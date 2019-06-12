Huntsville Police: Second suspect accused of killing teen in drug deal fired fatal shot

One of the teens accused of killing a young woman in a south Huntsville drug deal was in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Jaylen Draper, 19, fired the shot that killed a young woman in a south Huntsville drug deal. Draper showed no emotion as he entered court.

He's accused of shooting and killing Sam Coyner back in April. Investigators say Draper and his friends tried to buy drugs with fake money, and ended up killing her.

"Some kids had set up to buy some drugs from some other kids. They showed up and the people in the second car tried to pay them with monopoly money," said Tim Douthit the prosecutor.

Just last month, Joseph Earls, who is also charged with her murder was in court.

Wednesday, investigators revealed Earls and Draper aren't just friends but also cousins. Coyner's family shared that Sam didn't know either of the suspects, but said she knew the two other men who were with them when the shooting happened. However, those two teens haven't been charged with her murder.

"As the far as the murder goes, I believe we have made all the arrests we are going to make," Douthit said.

Police said both Earls and Draper fired multiple shots using the same gun, and told the group he thought one of his shots hit someone.

Now, he case has been sent to the grand jury as Coyner's family hopes the teens responsible for her death are brought to justice.

"They understand the system works slowly but it does work for the most part, but none of this is going to bring their daughter back," Douthit added.

Both men charged with the teens murder are in the Madison county jail without bond. Draper's attorney asked for the judge to set a hearing to consider bond for him. Coyner's family told me they want him to stay behind bars.

Both teens are charged with capital murder which means the cases could be death penalty cases. The prosecutor's office hasn't said if they'll seek the death penalty.