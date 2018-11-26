Teen charged in Black Friday mall shooting in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Bond is set at $50,000 for a teenager charged with shooting a man outside a Mississippi shopping mall while Black Friday sales were going on.
Meridian police tell media outlets that 19-year-old Jarvonta Lanier faces charges including aggravated assault and gang activity.
Police say a man was shot in the hand in the parking lot outside Bonita Lakes Mall on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two men going back several years.
Authorities haven't released the name of the victim, and it's unclear whether Lanier has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
