Teen being charged as adult meth trafficker after DeKalb County bust

A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a meth trafficking case in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit agents and the Mentone Police Department report they saw a vehicle commit multiple traffic infractions on Wednesday. They attempted a stop, but the vehicle fled and caused a 5-minute pursuit, said Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Pruett said two suspects – Lanson Smith, 16, of Cloudland, GA; and Megan Palmer, 18, of Summerville, GA – in the vehicle were detained.

He said a search of the area lead to a large amount of methamphetamine that was thrown from the vehicle, as well as a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A meth pipe was found with Smith, Pruett said.

Palmer, the driver, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment.

Smith was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center. Smith will be charged as an adult due to it being a Class A felony, Pruett said.