Teen accused of patricide indicted in Madison County

The teen also shot his younger brother.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 4:24 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:16 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A teenager accused of killing his father in 2019 was indicted this month by a Madison County grand jury.

Jeffrey Dale Wanca, 18, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. The latter count is related to Wanca shooting his younger brother the same night he shot his father, 43-year-old Chad Wanca.

Jeffrey Wanca was 16 at the time. He is being charged as an adult in the case.

Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the August 2019 calls about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Barberry Lane in Toney. When they arrived, Jeffrey Wanca was already outside with his hands in the air, ready to surrender, officials said at the time. Inside the home, they found Jeffrey Wanca's father and brother. 

