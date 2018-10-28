Teenager dies in Limestone County wreck

A teenager died Saturday after losing control of his vehicle on East Limestone Road.

The crash happened at around 1:10 p.m. between Copeland Road and Mystic Dawn Road. The Elkmont teen lost control of his Nissan Maxima before hitting a concrete culvert.

The 17-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. However, he was not ejected from the vehicle. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says the boy died of chest injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the accident. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Her condition is still unknown.

The names of the teens have not been released yet.