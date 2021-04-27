Technology advances better prepare us for storms like those of April 27, 2011

Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs had to stop his live report to take shelter when the April 27, 2011, tornadoes came to his neighborhood.

He survived with bruises and cracked ribs after being hit by debris as the EF5 tornado ripped apart his home.

In the 10 years since that day, the technology he used has advanced.

"You know, I had worked several severe weather events prior to that. And April 27th, it just felt different,” said Jessica Chace, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

In 2011, she was working at the National Weather Service in Birmingham when the warning process was set into motion for a series of powerful supercells that created violent tornadoes.

“We never want to be wrong, but we don't want to be right when it comes to severe weather outbreaks," said Chace.

In the last decade, technology advancements have made it easier to accurately track storms.

Dual polarization radars now give us the ability not only to see what's happening inside storms, but also to accurately determine whether or not a tornado is on the ground.

And thanks to smart phones, most of us receive emergency alerts instantly no matter where we are.

Technology isn’t the only thing that has evolved.

Meteorologists now collaborate with social scientists to craft forecast messages and use social media to fine tune those messages in real time.

"Finding out how to message, finding out what words to use, what words are confusing,” said Chace.

“We're able to kind of have a little bit more real-time interaction with the public so that we can quickly change our messaging if it is confusing, or push out more messaging."

There will always be room for improvement, which is why Chace says the past helps prepare us for the future.

“We want to make sure that we go back and look and see - Is there something that we can apply from that to future events to better message and better prepare.”

