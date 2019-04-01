Technical outages affecting airlines

NEW YORK (AP) - A technical outage is impacting major airlines and causing flight delays that may impact travel.
Check for Huntsville International Airport arrival and departure information
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.
There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.
Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.
The airline anticipates scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.
Delta said some of its flights were impacted.
