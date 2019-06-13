Team now in Huntsville surveying Redstone Arsenal’s ability to host U.S. Space Command

A team is at Redstone Arsenal this week to survey its potential as a base to host the headquarters for United States Space Command.

According to Redstone officials, the team is conducting a non-biased assessment of infrastructure and the feasibility of the Arsenal hosting the base.

Other sites being considered are: Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Schriever AFB, Colorado; and Vandenberg AFB, California.

When announcing Redstone and the others as candidates, the Air Force said a selection could be made this summer.

On Thursday, the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of establishing a United States Space Corps that would be part of the Department of the Air Force.

The Trump administration has said it wants the new military unit to be called Space Force.