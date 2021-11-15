Teachers are leaving the education field at an alarming rate

WAAY31 has an update to the story we first brought you last week, after Huntsville City Schools released a year's worth of HR reports.

According to the documents, more than 250 teachers quit in the past year and about 55 retired. That leaves more than 300 open positions to fill.

With roughly 1,800 teachers in the entire school system, they lost about 16% of their workforce in only one year.

"They are not going to have enough employees left, maybe as early as next year to have school," explains Beverly Sims.

It's a desperate plea from the Alabama Education Association, as the District 3 director, Sims, says teachers throughout North Alabama are leaving at an alarming rate.

"This thing that's been reported at Huntsville City Schools, the same is going on in Madison County, Madison city," says Sims.

Teachers aren't leaving one school system, they're leaving the entire field.

"I have been hearing from teachers the past few weeks, some of them don't even care if they have somewhere else to go, they are ready to walk out and they're ready to get out of education," says Sims.

Teacher resignations are one problem, but combined with one third of teachers statewide up for retirement there aren't enough people to fill those positions.

"We really cannot afford for large numbers of teachers to walk away right now because there just are not teachers out there waiting in the wings," says state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

Mackey says one reason teachers are leaving is an increase in student outbursts.

"Teachers feel like they are having to shoulder the wait of student and family mental health needs, they feel like students are coming to school more stressed," explains Mackey.

However, Sims argues it's more than just stress.

"We have kids that are beating up teachers, beating on teachers, that are destroying classrooms," says Sims.

The combination of lack of discipline and low teacher salary leaves no incentive for educators to stay.

"You're talking about a bus driver that has to deal with unruly kids, and then you're talking about some of our aids that our being beat on every day. They can go to McDonald's and flip burgers and make more than they're making in the school system," says Sims.

Huntsville City Schools mainly kept up with their hiring needs, bringing in about 290 new teachers in one year.

However, state superintendent Mackey says the number of college students who want to be teachers has dropped 25% over the past few years, so there are going to be fewer and fewer people to fill these positions if nothing changes in the education system.