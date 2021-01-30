'This is another way we can make sure our students are safe': Teachers excited about expanded vaccine eligibility

As part of the state’s vaccine expansion, people like grocery store employees, postal workers and other frontline workers will be eligible for the first time on February 8.

Those in the education sector are also on the list.

For teachers around the state, news of the upcoming expansion is reason to be excited. Educators like Madison Butler are among those at high risk of work-related exposure. As such, Butler feels it’s very important for those who want the vaccine to be able to take it.

"When you're teaching, we are worried about meeting benchmark goals and the data on our students and making sure that they're safe,” she said, “and this is another way we can make sure our students are safe."

Butler teaches in Haleyville and said their local hospital was able to offer the vaccine to teachers earlier this month due to availability, adding that the vaccine has made those she works with feel more at peace...something she knows others across the state are desperately hoping for.

"I know it's kind of a tough spot to have [to] be in a place where you want something but you can't get it, especially when it's something that could potentially save your life or the life of somebody that you care for or interact with daily,” she explained.

Due to a previous adverse reaction, doctors advised Butler not to get vaccinated yet, though she wishes she was able to get it in order to better protect her students and others.

While the state has Feb. 8 slated for the expansion, it could be several weeks before the members of this new group can receive their doses.

Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH said Friday, while it seems like a simple matter, it's actually quite complex.

"We want to get this vaccine out as much as anyone and we certainly understand the demand for it and we just don't have the supply to meet the demand that everyone would like to have at the moment,” Landers explained.

The same message was echoed by Huntsville Hospital, with officials saying Friday that the new group should not anticipate vaccination for several weeks -- with eight thousand people in earlier phases still waiting for their doses.