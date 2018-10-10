Teacher resigns after tweet about killing Brett Kavanaugh

A Minnesota special education teacher resigned from her job after she sent a tweet where she wrote about the assassination of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. While the name of the teacher is not public, the paper confirmed the tweet read, "So whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?" The account is now closed.

The Star Tribune reported the teacher was placed on leave pending an investigation, then voluntarily handed in her resignation the following day. The FBI office in Minneapolis confirmed with the paper they are aware of the tweet, but didn't say if there will or will not be an investigation.