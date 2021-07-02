Decatur teach sex case shows how taxpayers end up footing big bills

When a public employee like a teacher or police officer is charged with a crime, and put on paid administrative leave, taxpayers are stuck with that bill.

WAAY 31 digging into the reasons behind why that money cannot easily be recouped, even after that person is found guilty of their crimes.

Thursday in Decatur, a former teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with her student was sentenced for her crimes, but not before collecting nearly $120,000 over two years while on paid leave.

Carrie Witt was sentenced to 10 years, 18 months of that sentence will be served in a state prison, according to prosecutors.

WAAY 31 News reached out to local legal experts who tell us the Decatur City School district will likely not get any of that money back.

As we first reported in 2018, the school district had to continue paying Witt as the complicated legal case bounced around local and state courts.

“It’s just not right," resident Joey Gautreau told WAAY 31 Friday in Decatur.

And federal employment laws for public employees leave the door open for what happened in Witt’s case to happen again.

“When somebody is charged with a crime it activates all sorts of constitutional rights, which includes them not being able to proceed in administrative hearings until the case is resolved," Attorney Robert Tuten said.

Tuten served as Witt's attorney in her case and says Decatur City School adminstrators have little recourse now.

"The fact that they had to continue paying her for a period of time is an administrative issue. They probably ought to address internally if they don’t ever want to get in that situation again, they should terminate her first and then they should charge her with a crime," Tuten said.

Beyond that, there’s really nothing an agency like the school system in this can do in a similar situation where a legal case drags on for weeks and months.

"That’s a lot of money, they were taking advantage of the whole situation, that person especially if they’re found guilty," Gautreau added.

Decatur City School administration and school board members have not yet responded to our request for comments related to this case.