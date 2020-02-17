Alabama law forces Madison County to spend $75,000 printing voter list

In the last week, Madison County spent $75,000 in taxpayer money to print a list of the names for every registered voter in the county in a newspaper.

It's a move that upsets some residents and leaders. It's a law that forces every county in Alabama to do each election cycle.

Wednesday's Huntsville Times had the 112 page list that was printed and delivered to people who subscribe to the paper. Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he's sick of the county paying this bill every election cycle.

"The thing is, this printing out a piece of paper where you will practically need a pair of magnifying glasses to look at it, it’s not working for anybody," he explained.

Brady Earle who lives in Madison County said he was shocked to learn about a longstanding law in Alabama that requires every county to publish its voter list in the local newspaper.

"I think it’s a waste of money. I think that money could go to something else, the roads more importantly," he explained.

Strong said he also had many ideas how the money could be used. The list is sorted by voting precinct, something he explained can be checked online, at the library or voters registrar office.

“There is a lot easier way to do it than is done now. This might have worked in the 60s, 70s maybe early 80s. We are in 2020. This is an absolute waste of taxpayer money," Strong said.

Both men said they think most people who get the paper did the same thing with the list.

“Most people are throwing it in the garbage or are using it to start a fire. It is useless, a waste of paper. It’s a service that’s not needed," Strong said.

"Throw it away. Wrap presents," Earle added.

Strong said State Rep. Howard Sanderford has tried to get the law changed for nearly 15 years, but it has never passed.

WAAY 31 attempted to reach out to other counties in North Alabama to find out how much they spent to publish their lists, but only heard back from one since all are closed for President's day.

Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said his county spent more than $15,000 to publish its list of voters in the News Courier.