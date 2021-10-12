Clear

Tate Buening’s mom files lawsuit against estate of his father, who killed him in murder-suicide

Tate Buening

The lawsuit says White is seeking punitive damages.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 5:45 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Kayla White is suing the estate of her ex-husband over the murder of their 10-year-old son, Tate Buening.

The wrongful death civil suit against Brian Buening, who authorities say killed himself after murdering their son, was filed Tuesday.

White found her son dead in Buening’s home Aug. 6 in Harvest. (Read more HERE)

According to the lawsuit, White filed a motion July 9 to suspend visitation between Tate and Buening after she received threatening messages from him.

