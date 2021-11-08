Tate Buening's family & friends plant tree in his honor

"He was my best friend and saying that, I know that he's listening right now and watching. It's just really sad," said Brantlee Leeth.

It has been three months since 10-year-old Tate Buening was killed by his own father in a murder-suicide.

Sunday, some of his family and friends gathered to honor him in a special way and WAAY-31 was there to witness the moment.

Tate was described as a ball of light to those who knew him, and as a kid who knew no stranger.

Family and friends say they don't ever want him to be forgotten.

Those who loved him planted a tree in his name at Community Life Kidz CDC, his former day care center and church.

There were some laughs and a few tears as well as Tate's special tree was revealed.

One of his best friends told us he will always remember him for his kindness and his inside jokes.

"Definitely his hugs, and he'd also come up to my mom every once in awhile and just be like it's Troy's mom. I just miss him," said Troy Lingenfelter.

The jokes and Tate's smile are what many people remember when they think of him.

Almost everyone who came was wearing a "Tate's Army" shirt, and when it was time to send him some love, they wrote kind words on a note and released balloons into the air.

Another one of his best friends told WAAY he hopes to live like like Tate did, because he believes that's what he would want him to do.

"To spread love to people. That and to not be ashamed of who you are and what you're doing in the moment. Because Tate was the kind of person who would just go on a stage and dance," said Brantlee Leeth.

The tree was planted at Community Life Church, and as it grows Tate's family hopes it'll always remind people of him.

Brantlee and Troy say what helps them is knowing they'll one day be reunited with their friend.

"Knowing that we'll get to see him again one day is amazing because then we get to dance with him and whatever, and I just miss him," saidBrantlee.

Tate's family told us if you want, you can go to the church and plant flowers or bring anything that reminds of you Tate.

They said after 6 p.m. on the weekdays and any time on the weekends is best.

His mother, Kayla, wants to say thank you to everyone for all the kind words and prayers thus far.