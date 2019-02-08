Clear
Target updates app after TV station reveals pricing changes

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Target has modified its smartphone app after a Minneapolis TV station reported that prices displayed on the app changed whenever users approached the retailer's stores, sometimes rising by hundreds of dollars.

KARE-TV reports the Minneapolis-based retailer recently released an updated version of its app that labels whether the price next to a product is "online" or "in-store."

The app's location-tracking function lets users find nearby stores or where specific items are located. But it also appeared to trigger price changes as users entered Target parking lots.

Target said in a statement that the updates to the app make it easier for customers to understand pricing policy. The statement also said every page of the updated app featuring a product will link directly to the company's policy of matching competitor prices.

