MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Target has modified its smartphone app after a Minneapolis TV station reported that prices displayed on the app changed whenever users approached the retailer's stores, sometimes rising by hundreds of dollars.
KARE-TV reports the Minneapolis-based retailer recently released an updated version of its app that labels whether the price next to a product is "online" or "in-store."
The app's location-tracking function lets users find nearby stores or where specific items are located. But it also appeared to trigger price changes as users entered Target parking lots.
Target said in a statement that the updates to the app make it easier for customers to understand pricing policy. The statement also said every page of the updated app featuring a product will link directly to the company's policy of matching competitor prices.
Related Content
- Target updates app after TV station reveals pricing changes
- Chinese video app targets 'subversive' Peppa Pig in online clean-up
- Muscle Shoals TV Show Confirmed
- AT&T launches new TV service
- Target raises minimum wage again
- Gas prices increase in Huntsville
- New mobile app celebrates Alabama's bicentennial
- Huntsville City Schools launches new lunch app
- Passport Parking App comes to Huntsville
- WAAY-TV signal back to normal operations