Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tapering showers lead to a drier Tuesday

There have been no major flooding problems, but rivers are still certainly swollen and there's no shortage of standing water.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 6:05 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Monday's rain ended up dropping between half an inch up to an inch across North Alabama.  Fortunately, the rain tapers tonight. We'll have one last round of showers and potentially even a few rumbles of thunder track west to east ahead of a very weak cold front. It'll be passing around midnight. There's hardly any difference in temperatures behind the front, so we'll wake up to lows in the upper 40s Tuesday.

While Tuesday is dry, it will be cloudy starting out in the morning. We should see some clearing through the afternoon, but clouds look to be more persistent farther northwest. Highs reach the lower 60s and clouds build in again overnight heading into Wednesday. On Wednesday, a more substantial cool down follows another cold front. There's not as much moisture as Monday's system, but temperatures fall from the 40s to the 30s by sunset and eventually the upper 20s by Thursday morning. A few wet snowflakes or flurries will even be possible again.

The week ends a little drier and much cooler with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to next week, Monday looks to be damp and mild. While Super Tuesday is just outside our 7 day forecast, it's looking like it'll feature warm temperatures with breezy conditions and the chance for storms. The timing is slowing a bit for that storm system, so watch for regular updates to the extended forecast in the coming days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events