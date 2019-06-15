Tanner woman dies in crash

A tanner woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.
48-year-old Lisa Lynn Perry died early Saturday morning after the wreck that happened on US Highway 31.
Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes of US 31 near the Kabota Tractor dealership.
The crash remains under investigation.
