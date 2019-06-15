Clear

Tanner woman dies in crash

A tanner woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A tanner woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.

48-year-old Lisa Lynn Perry died early Saturday morning after the wreck that happened on US Highway 31.

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes of US 31 near the Kabota Tractor dealership.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events