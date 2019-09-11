Clear

Tanner Elementary School and Tanner High School closing early due to water main break

Lunch will be provided

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:54 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to a water main break, Tanner Elementary School and Tanner High School will be closing today at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be provided, and a statement from Limestone County schools said students are expected to be back in school Thursday.

