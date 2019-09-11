Tanner Elementary School and Tanner High School closing early due to water main break

Due to a water main break, Tanner Elementary School and Tanner High School will be closing today at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be provided, and a statement from Limestone County schools said students are expected to be back in school Thursday.
