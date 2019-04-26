Clear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick Auburn's Jamel Dean in Round 3 of 2019 NFL Draft

MGN Online

Dean is the first player from Auburn to be drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked Auburn's Jamel Dean in Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

