Talladega man arrested after leading multiple agencies on high-speed chase lasting an hour and 40 minutes

A Talladega man is behind bars in Marshall County following what deputies described as a high-speed chase that lasted for more than an hour and 40 minutes.

The pursuit began around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night and involved Alabama State Troopers, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Guntersville Police who were in pursuit of a car and its driver, who was a wanted man.

That individual was later identified as 23-year-old Isaac Jett.

Marshall County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said that Jett was spotted on Cathedral Cavern Road when the pursuit began.

At various points, the chase made its way through Grant, Guntersville and the eastern part of New Hope.

Officer Graves with the Grant Police Department said at one point, a GPD car was side swiped by the car driven by Jett. Guthrie said when going through Guntersville at one point, he went the wrong way on the road near the McDonald's while making his way to Highway 431 and crossed the median.

The car was eventually hit with spike strips around the Honeycomb area and Jett lost control of the car and crashed in the Hebron area, where he was taken into custody.

Jett was issued several charges including Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement and Reckless Endangerment.

Guthrie said Jett was charged with Theft of Property 1st Degree because the car he was driving was stolen. Jett was also charged with Cruelty to Animals because there was a dog with him in the car during the pursuit, which reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

The case is now being handled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Guthrie said Guntersville PD may also bring other charges against him.