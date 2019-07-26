Talladega Superspeedway and Children’s of Alabama stock car paint party

It was a painting frenzy on Friday at Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham as Talladega Superspeedway brought some racetrack flair to the Magic City.

More than 15 kids grabbed their superhero-themed sponges and paintbrushes and made their mark on the track’s Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama stock car. The car, originally a white canvas when it arrived at the medical facility, was decked out by the time all was said and done with all sorts of colorful artwork ranging from free-handed artwork and signatures to hearts, stars and tread marks to complete the masterpiece.

“This is just such a fun Friday for the kids and an unexpected activity that they got to do,” said Caroline Wilson, Community Development Coordinator at Children’s of Alabama, a proud partner of the Kids VIP program at Talladega since 2018. “To know that during their stay in the hospital they got to be a part of something that is going to get to go out into the community, just brightens their day a little bit while they are here.”

The decorated race car will be showcased for all to see at the 2.66-mile venue in the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience for the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama on Sunday morning prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Oct. 13) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – part of the track’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Talladega’s Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama offers kids 12 and younger the chance to choose one of six fun pre-race activities, including a pit box tour with a premier series race team crew, an opportunity to fist bump their favorite driving hero at Driver Introductions, a guided tour of NASCAR’s garage and much more.

Families that purchase a Talladega Garage Experience admission for Sunday are eligible to participate in the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama. Admission to the Talladega Garage Experience on Sunday for children 12 and under is just $39, while adults are $89-$95 (must be accompanied by a Sunday grandstand ticket or infield admission). All activities are available on a first-come, first-served basis (2 kids per 1 adult limit).

Kids 12 and under are admitted FREE to Friday’s on-track practice activities as well as on Saturday for the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 that afternoon. For Sunday, the youngsters receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats, starting as low as $15 (2-day packages as low as $10).

For more information on the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama and the Talladega Garage Experience, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/kids or call 855-518-RACE (7223).