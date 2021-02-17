Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Rush Limbaugh, a colossal figure whose unflinching brashness helped shape American conservative politics and media while his history of derogatory comments about marginalized communities turned him into one of the country's most polarizing names, has died.

He was 70 years old and had announced in early February 2020 that he was fighting advanced lung cancer.

His diagnosis was met with well wishes from many prominent Republican figures and appeared to prompt then-President Donald Trump to present him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the 2020 State of the Union address on Feb. 4 -- a day after Limbaugh revealed to his listeners he had cancer.

