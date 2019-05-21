Take-home laptops no longer an option for Limestone Co. students

The school year is coming to a close, but school officials in Limestone County are already gearing up for next school year, and that's going to bring some big digital changes for students.

For about six years, the Limestone County school district has allowed students to take home laptops, but the district told WAAY 31 it's costing them a lot of money.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents about the changes they can soon expect to see in the classroom and at home.

“Technology in today’s world, you’ve got to have it," Eydie Owens said. "It’s the way that the world is going. If you don’t have it, you’re just sort of left behind.”

Eydie Owens’ son just graduated from West Limestone High School this time last year.

West Limestone is one of many schools in Limestone County that has been a part of what the school district calls the “Digital Passport Initiative.”

The "DPI" program has allowed students to take their Macbooks home with them since the program started in 2013.

It’s something Owens is a big fan of.

“It helps them do their homework," Owens said. "And a lot of people can’t afford to have the internet and computers at home, because they’re not cheap.”

And she’s not the only parent who’s noticed the perks of the take-home laptops.

“They seem to study better on them and do better with them than they did without them," Betty Courson said. "They’ve gotten really good grades with them, and they didn’t without them.”

But the Limestone County school district is putting an end to the take-home laptops next school year and they told WAAY 31 it's for financial reasons.

Officials say the amount of damage done to the Macbooks has increased each year.

Because of how expensive it is to repair and replace the computers, they believe the best option is to just keep the laptops in the classroom.

The money factor alone has some parents on board with the district's decision.

“I think it’s a good thing, because it does cost a lot to get them fixed," Judy Fletcher said. "And, also, a lot of these kids are not responsible enough. Our kids do not pay enough attention for anything like a laptop.”

But Owens says she’s sad to hear students won’t be typing away at the kitchen table anymore.

She told WAAY 31 she thinks an after-school program that would allow students to use the laptops for homework would be a good idea.

“They need to make a room where they can go into that room, with a teacher, and have that teacher monitor them and what they’re doing," she said.

The district currently has 4,500 Macbooks. They tell WAAY 31 they plan to sell 500 of the oldest laptops to pay for some new charging carts for the classrooms.

They’re hoping to have more than a hundred carts, which will cost them about $95,000.