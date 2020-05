The Trash Pandas' home is ready for action. The ballpark features four concession stands, as well as other food options for suites.

Team Owner, Ralph Nelson, said his favorite part is the MLB-style dugout.

Another unsual feature the Trash Pandas offer is the batting cages, that connect directly to the team's clubhouse.

Nelson said there isn't a timetable for the minor leagues to return, but the Double-A club has plans for non-baseball events in the future.