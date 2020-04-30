Take 5 to give $5: Huntsville non-profit helps low-income families with affordable housing

The Lincoln Village Ministry in Huntsville is making sure low-income families get the help and support they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last few years, money has been tight for single mother Alisha Gurley.

"I was struggling financially and living paycheck to paycheck, and it was too much," said Gurley.

Gurley's sister told her about Lincoln Village Ministry, which provides affordable housing and resources for low-income families living in Lincoln Village who are working or going back to school. Gurley moved into the neighborhood in December and is now making progress.

"A weekly or monthly budget, we go over that and tweak it and the events that we need to. That has helped me as far as handling my finances," Gurley said.

Gurley was furloughed from her job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was scared at first, but then talking to them, they eased all of my worries as far as food because they asked, 'Do you need anything?'" Gurley said.

According to Lincoln Village Ministry Development Director Alison Trefry, they are currently serving 150 families. They applied for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's Emergency Relief Fund to help their residents pay for basic needs.

"Grab-n-go groceries, to cleaning supplies, to medical supplies, toiletries. We've given gift cards to all of our residents, internet provisions. We helped with rent and utilities," said Trefry.

During a stressful time, the ministry is keeping everyone's spirits up through prayer and by providing care packages, which always puts a smile on Gurley's face.

"We'll come back to the house and we'll randomly see care packages in front of the door and it's like when did they have the chance to do this?" Gurley said.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support non-profits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.