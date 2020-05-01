Take 5 to give $5: Huntsville Family Services Center helps low-income families with basic needs

The Family Services Center in Huntsville is ensuring that low-income families are getting the help they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It devastated me to the point of what am I going to do next?" said Brenda Moore.

Five years ago, Moore relocated to Huntsville for her job. Everything was fine until her health declined and she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Then, two years ago, she could no longer work.

"I have a family to take care of. I have bills to take care of and all these deductibles," Moore said.

Moore learned about the LIFT housing program, one of many at the Family Services Center. It offers affordable housing to low-income families and provides services to help them find a permanent place to call home.

"Learn to make monthly budgets based on what income you do have," Moore said.

The executive director of the Family Services Center, Darin Geiger, said they applied for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's Emergency Relief Fund to provide their clients with basic needs.

"We want to help them...Whether that might be rent, utilities, food, diapers, wipes, medications, anything that has been a need for them," said Geiger.

Eighteen families are currently enrolled in the LIFT program, and some were furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, more families are asking for help.

"I love to believe that stops pretty soon for those folks who need services, but I don't think that's going to be the case. There's going to be a lingering effect to this," Geiger said.

As for Moore, she's waiting for the day when she can become a homeowner. Until then, she's grateful the Family Services Center is calling to ask how she's doing during these troubling times.

"Is there anything I need? Is everybody okay health wise? They've been very supportive," Moore said.

WAAY 31 is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support non-profits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.