Clear

Take 5 to Give $5: Huntsville foundation supplies frontline workers with protective equipment

Huntsville Hospital Foundation officials said the grant will also help pay for fever and flu clinics in different communities so people can get tested.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:58 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is ensuring that caregivers are protected while working around those exposed to coronavirus. They are just one of dozens of non-profits in North Alabama receiving funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville to help with these expenses.

After being a nurse at Huntsville hospital for 32 years, Joyce Thomas realizes that working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic are now just a part of her new normal.

"You just get into that cycle and in that work load that this is a job that has to be done, and this is what we have to do," said Joyce Thomas.

Each day, she's at different locations testing those who think they might have been exposed to coronavirus, but as an emergency preparedness manager, she's been training for this moment.

"We had just had a highly infectious disease exercise just prior to (the) breakout last summer, so we practiced our negative pressure equipment room in the E.D. and the workflow and transition of an EMS patient into the highly infectious disease unit," Thomas said.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation realized frontline workers needed additional personal protective equipment while working during the pandemic. They applied for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville’s emergency relief fund to help pay for the equipment.

"That's a comforting feeling is to know that you have the adequate equipment to do your job, so you don't have to worry about that, because you can just do your job," Thomas said.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones said the grant will also help pay for fever and flu clinics in different communities so people can get tested. Plus, they're supporting quarantined employees.

"If someone is exposed to COVID-19 on the job, and they have to be quarantined, then we will help to make sure they are provided for financially," said Savage-Jones.

This is a job Thomas still loves and despite the stressful moments, she remembers one thing.

"This is a difficult time for everybody, and you feel like, I did my part. I was able to put in that little piece that keeps the wheel turning and we care for the patients," Thomas said.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support non-profits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6814

Reported Deaths: 245
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile99446
Jefferson86141
Lee37725
Shelby31910
Marshall3136
Montgomery3025
Chambers29119
Tallapoosa27917
Madison2224
Tuscaloosa1990
Baldwin1713
Etowah1308
Coffee1050
Walker940
Calhoun923
Houston843
Elmore821
Marion766
DeKalb762
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike650
Randolph624
Wilcox601
Talladega592
Sumter552
Russell550
Lowndes531
Chilton521
Cullman520
Pickens471
Greene471
Jackson462
Butler451
Limestone440
Franklin440
Marengo443
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga404
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour370
Macon352
Covington351
Blount340
Washington331
Coosa311
Lauderdale302
Clarke281
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry221
Clay191
Crenshaw160
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Monroe121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Perry90
Conecuh90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10052

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson238325
Shelby237644
Sumner60835
Bledsoe5890
Rutherford43410
Williamson3998
Out of TN2512
Wilson2493
Knox2145
Bedford1672
Hamilton14913
Montgomery1392
Robertson1390
Madison1281
Putnam1155
Tipton960
Dickson710
McMinn700
Cumberland701
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Trousdale501
Lake500
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley461
Hickman430
Greene422
Cheatham420
Gibson411
Maury400
Macon393
Unassigned350
Dyer330
Coffee330
Franklin321
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon280
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith201
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe141
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Scott110
McNairy110
Henry110
Humphreys101
Chester100
Polk80
Perry80
Overton80
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton61
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Hardin50
White50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Grainger50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Fentress40
Decatur40
Wayne40
Houston40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events