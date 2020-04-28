Take 5 to Give $5: Huntsville food distribution center helps families during coronavirus pandemic

A food distribution program in Huntsville needs help providing for families going through a tough time because of coronavirus.

Manna House is just one of dozens of non-profits in North Alabama receiving funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville to help with these expenses.

Almost a decade ago, Irene Oglesby started volunteering at Manna House, bringing fresh vegetables from her garden for the hundreds of families in line needing food.

Now, after suffering a back injury, the 98-year-old is in line picking up groceries for herself.

"That means a whole lot to me because I'm old now and not working," said Oglesby.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Manna House is keeping its doors open to those in need, providing free food boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Director Fran Fluhler is noticing more people are needing help after being laid off during the pandemic.

"A lot of people in the hospitality industry, people who worked in dentist offices that are closed, other people in other locations, the factory closed because someone tested positive, and they're just not making it," said Fluhler.

Fluhler applied for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's emergency relief fund to continue providing food to new clients and those like John Anderson who need the help on a regular basis.

"The Manna House is a blessing for a lot of people in the neighborhood," said Anderson.

Clients like Anderson and Oglesby are relying on those blessings to continue so they don't have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

"I hope they keep the Manna House going in this time of need and even when we don't need it. I just thank God and I say a prayer for it," Anderson said.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support non-profits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.