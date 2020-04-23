Take 5 to Give $5: Grant helps First Stop in Huntsville assist the homeless

A non-profit dedicated to helping the homeless in Madison County is finding new ways to provide assistance after they've had to close their facility due to coronavirus.

First Stop is just one of dozens of non-profits in North Alabama receiving funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville to help with these expenses.

Doris Burgett is thankful First Stop in Huntsville is still open to serving the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it were not for them, sometimes we wouldn't make it without someone helping us," said Doris Burgett.

Burgett and her husband live in "tent city." First Stop provides them with food, clothes, medicine and a place to take a shower.

"Because he got to where he couldn't work any longer and that's the reason we're here. We had nowhere else to go. Our family, we can't stay with them because they're unable to help us," Burgett said.

First Stop is operating differently because of the pandemic. They installed an outside wash station and purchased two Porta Potties, since their clients can't go inside the building.

Executive Director Tim Davis said the emergency relief fund paid for those items, plus food since they're not receiving their normal monetary donations.

"We've already cancelled one fundraising event and another one is in jeopardy of being cancelled in the future," Tim Davis said.

The relief fund will also help pay for their waste management and utility bills, which have gone up now that more clients are stopping by.

"We're seeing 20 to 25 more clients per day than usual," Davis said.

Burgett is grateful she still has a place to go to get the help she needs.

"It's really good that they can stay open like this," Burgett said.

