Take 5 to Give $5: Grant helps Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama feed children

A non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged kids in Madison County is finding new ways to provide assistance now that schools are closed.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama is just one of dozens of non-profits in North Alabama receiving funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville to help with these expenses.

Louise Carter normally watches around a dozen of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren everyday. She said the free meals help because it's a financial burden purchasing groceries and cooking for each child.

"Because when I cook, I cook a lot," said Carter.

After schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama created the Grab-N-Go food program to pass out free nutritious lunches. Right now, they’re serving 325 kids a day compared to the 95 kids they were feeding during their after-school program. The tween and prevention director, Bryan Cordell, helps pass out meals in the Butler Terrace and L.R. Patton communities.

"If go to a parking lot in one of the apartments where the kids live and we only have two kids in that, but there are 30 in the parking lot, and this happens everyday, everyone of those kids will get a meal," said Cordell.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama will receive a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville’s emergency relief fund to help them continue to provide lunches to children in underprivileged communities. Carter is doing her part to make sure those meals go to children who need them.

"Even if my grand kids are not here and I see some children coming through, and if they are not here to eat it, then it still goes to good use because I will give it to a child," Carter said.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support nonprofits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.